Ghana: Hearts, Dreams FC Draw, Kotoko Lose

Accra Hearts of Oak survived a Dreams FC scare to draw 2-2 in their match day eight betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture played at the Accra Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Dreams FC took a two-goal lead and looked very determined to cause an upset after a brace from David Van dijk in the 15th and 49th minute put them ahead.

But an own goal from Collins Boah and a late equaliser from substitute Benjamin Yorke proved their undoing as they settled for just a point.

Dreams have been winless in their five previous matches and were desperate to clinch all three points to get their campaign back