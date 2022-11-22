# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: 2022 EEA Slated for This Week

21 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Fourth Edition of the Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) Ghana is slated for Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the En-gineering Centre, Roman Ridge, Accra.

The prestigious annual award ceremony is organised by the Ghana Institution of Engineer-ing (GhIE) to honour outstand-ing contributions of individuals, organisations, and including engineering students who have demonstrated great potential for research in engineering to promoting engineering excellence and innovations.

A statement issued by GhIE in Accra on Friday said the EEA was first launched in 2014 and had since held three awardnights in Accra and had expanded the scope of the award by seeking to encourage engineering research, engineering evangelism and the study of engineering subjects by young people.

This initiative is brought to life by the introduction of new categories as well as the expansion of existing ones.

The event also highlights the key role that engineering plays in the development of Ghana. The EEA is the only platform that honours stakeholders in the engineering industry.

The ceremony it said would attract seasoned engineers, council members, past presi-dents of the institution, built environment professionals, government officials, stakehold-ers, student members and the general public

