Ghana: U.S. Govt Supports Ghana's Fishery Sector With U.S.$ 17.8 Million

21 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The United States government has made available a total of $17.8 million to sup-port Ghana's artisanal fishing industry and improve food security.

The funding support is being channelled through the United States Agency for International Develop-ment (USAID) under the Feed the Future Ghana Fisheries Recovery Activity ( GFRA) five-year (2021-2026) project.

According to the Feed The Future, a U.S. Government's Hunger and Food Security Initiative, the five-year project aims to mitigate the near col-lapse of Ghana's small pelagic fisher-ies particularly sardines, mackerel and anchovies and to establish a founda-tion for their ecological recovery.

Currently, the GFRA was working in small fishing villages and landing sites at Tema Azizanya in the Greater Accra Region; Ketu, Denu - Volta Region ; Elmina, Mumford - Cen-tral Region ; and Sekondi, Shama, Axim, Half Assini in the Western Region.

"GRFA, according to the Feed the Future Fact sheet made avail-able to the Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of a three-day training seminar for news editors at Elmina in the Central Region, the goal was to reduce fishing pressure, im-prove small pelagic fisheries man-agement, and encourage ecological sustainability marine biodiversity conservation.

The beneficiary government agency for the support is the Min-istry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Fisheries Commission (MoFAD/FC).

Meanwhile, the Chief of Party of Feed the Future, Heather D'Agnes, said despite the immense contributions of this sector to development, livelihoods, food security and nutrition as well as the challenges, fisheries in Ghana has been underreported in the media space with little attention to its discourse. It is against this backdrop, that his organisation was training selected news edi-tors with the needed knowledge and skills to better understand the fisheries sector and the challenges confronting it.

The news editors are expected to be provided with new information on fisheries to guide in the publica-tion of editorials on fisheries and increased advocacy for the recovery of the country's declining fisheries.

Participants are expected to conclude their training with a visit to the Elmina Landing Beach to get to experience the reality of the artisanal fishing sector.

