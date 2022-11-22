Ghana: Fireworks At Kpando Sports Stadium ... As Heart of Lions Lock Horns With Krystal Palace

There will be fireworks today at the Kpando Sports Stadium, centre for the Division One League (DOL) Zone 3 clash between league leaders Heart of Lions and Krystal Palace.

It will be the biggest match day eight fixture of the zone ahead of the break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Yet to concede a defeat, the host, Heart of Lions will hope to continue with their impres-sive form while their opponents, who were 1-0 home winners over Attram De Visser in their last meeting, would be out to stop the former Premier League candidates.

Bottom-placed Tema Youth will be in search of their second win when they host Vision at the Tema Sports Stadium.

It has been a disastrous cam-paign for the Tema side, having won just a game against Golden Kicks. They have lost four and drawn two.

Liberty Professionals will face Susubiribi at the Akyem Tafo Rov-ers Park while new comers Volta Rangers battle Uncle 'T' United at the Ho Sports Stadium.

Today in Zone 2, Nations will need a win to maintain their spot on the log as they come up against second-placed Asekem at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Elmina Sharks will make a trip to face Skyy FC at the St Martins Park while Pacific Heroes clash with Asokwa Deportivo and Future All Stars against Sefwi All Stars.

The Sunyani derby will see Tano Bofoakwa lock horns with Baffour Soccer Academy at the Nana Konamansah Park today in Zone 1A.

Today at the Adehyiman Park, Mighty Royals will square off with Berekum Arsenal.

Arsenal's first win came a week ago with a comfortable victory over Unity to end their six games winless streak.

In Zone 1A, leaders Debibi United will clash with Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park while Steadfast battle Wa Suntaa at the Malik Jabir Stadium on Saturday.

In other fixtures, Akatsi All Stars will face Mighty Jets; New Edubi-ase will take on Kenpong; Swedru All Blacks battle Nzema Kotoko while Mysterious Dwarfs square off with Basake Holy Stars.

In other games, Nkoranza Warriors will take on B.A United; Young Apostles face Unity FC with Kassena Nan-Kana battling Wa Yassin Junior.

On Monday, Kumbung Bim-biem will wrestle Maana at the Aliu Mahama Stadium to complete the round's games.