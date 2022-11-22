Ghana: Police Depot Keep Fit Club Organises Disability Walk

The Police Depot Keep Fit Club in partnership with the Ghana Disability and Disability Sports (GDDS) group on Saturday held a walk in Accra with over 300 participants to raise awareness on the importance of exercise for people with disability.

Under the theme: "Disability is not Inability", the two groups were joined by other Keep Fit Clubs (KFC's) for the exercise that started from the National Police Academy and Training School(NPTS) at Tesano and went through Caprice, the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and ended at the NPTS.

The walk, the third edition by the Police Depot Club, saw about 26 other clubs including El-Wak KFC, Blue Skies KFC, Amplex KFC, Dzatsui KFC, Hill Street KFC participating.

Addressing the participants after the walk, the Chairman of the Police Depot Club, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Alex Asamoah said the notion implying disabled condition hindered physical exercise must be dispelled.

He said it was important to encourage people with disability to take up regular exercise and sports "because that would strengthen their bodies and bones, keep them healthy and ward off diseases."

The club, he said would engage disability groups to organise such exercises on a regular basis and also extend the programme to other parts of the country.

A leader from the GDDS, Elvis Kosi Alipui suggested that people with disability be considered for recruitment into the police force because they were capable of offering their skills and talent to the force.

On her part, Patience Ofei, Deputy Organiser for KFC's in the Greater Accra Region, urged disabled women to take up sports since that will provide different opportunities and fend off diseas-es like breast cancer and fibroid.