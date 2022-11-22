# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: Police Depot Keep Fit Club Organises Disability Walk

22 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

The Police Depot Keep Fit Club in partnership with the Ghana Disability and Disability Sports (GDDS) group on Saturday held a walk in Accra with over 300 participants to raise awareness on the importance of exercise for people with disability.

Under the theme: "Disability is not Inability", the two groups were joined by other Keep Fit Clubs (KFC's) for the exercise that started from the National Police Academy and Training School(NPTS) at Tesano and went through Caprice, the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange and ended at the NPTS.

The walk, the third edition by the Police Depot Club, saw about 26 other clubs including El-Wak KFC, Blue Skies KFC, Amplex KFC, Dzatsui KFC, Hill Street KFC participating.

Addressing the participants after the walk, the Chairman of the Police Depot Club, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Alex Asamoah said the notion implying disabled condition hindered physical exercise must be dispelled.

He said it was important to encourage people with disability to take up regular exercise and sports "because that would strengthen their bodies and bones, keep them healthy and ward off diseases."

The club, he said would engage disability groups to organise such exercises on a regular basis and also extend the programme to other parts of the country.

A leader from the GDDS, Elvis Kosi Alipui suggested that people with disability be considered for recruitment into the police force because they were capable of offering their skills and talent to the force.

On her part, Patience Ofei, Deputy Organiser for KFC's in the Greater Accra Region, urged disabled women to take up sports since that will provide different opportunities and fend off diseas-es like breast cancer and fibroid.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.