Ghana: NDC's Eastern Regional Elections in Limbo Over Injunction

The Eastern Regional Na-tional Democratic Congress delegates conference, which was originally scheduled for November 19, 2022, has been slapped with a court injunction.

In a letter sighted by Citi News with the heading, Notice of Interlocutory Injunc-tion Eastern Regional Conference, signed by the regional chairman, John Owusu Amankra and copied to all constituen-cy chairmen in the region and all media houses, the party indicated that the regional office has been served with a writ of sum-mons from the court placing an interlocu-tory injunction on the regional conference.

The letter further indicated that the mat-ter has been referred to the regional legal team for advice.

"We are therefore by this means com-municating to the entire region, particularly the delegates, that the regional conference is on hold and shall not be held on Novem-ber 19 till further directives from the NDC legal team. We apologise for the inconve-nience caused".

In the writ "the plaintiff Fia-Tes Valen-tine Confidence by the motion prayed for an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, their agents or privies whatsoever from organising, convening and conducting or convening the Eastern Regional Conference of the National Dem-ocratic Congress to be organised, convened and conducted at the Koforidua Technical University on the 19th day of November 2022, pending the determination of these applications."

"The affidavit in support of the plain-tiffs indicated that the party fixed the 19th day of November 2022 to hold the Eastern Regional Conference at Anagkazo Bible and Ministry, Mampong Tutu, and that for no justifiable reasons, some unseen hands in the party have alleged a change in venue from Tutu Akwapim to the Koforidua Technical university. That I am advised by counsel verily believing the same to be true, that this does not augur well for our young democracy. If after a decision has been settled upon by the majority of us, just a few members of the party could not change it. That a grant of the application would ensure that at the end of the day, after the court makes a determination, no party is shortchanged to enjoy the fruit of the judgement".