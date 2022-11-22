Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Officially Informed of Dr. Kwasi Botchwey's Death

Family members of late Dr. Kwasi Botchwey on Monday called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Presidency to announce the death of the former Finance Minister which occurred last Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Dr. Botchwey, 78, passed on at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

The leader of the family delegation, Major Donkor said it was customary and important that the family officially informed the President of the land, of the saddened death of Dr Kwasi Botchwey, who was a distinguished public servant and served his country well.

He said the family had begun with arrangement to give Dr. Botchwey a befitting burial and appealed for government's support in that regard.

In his response, President Akufo-Addo said the death of "my good friend, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey, is a very sad development. My contemporary, in the mid-1960s, at the University of Ghana, Legon."

The President said Dr. Botchwey was a distinguished and a longstanding public servant who served at a very difficult period in the Country's history in the 1980's.

President Akufo-Addo said the former Finance Minister served the country with great dignity and elegance and discharged his duties thoughtfully, as Ghana's longest-serving Minister for Finance and Economic Planning.

The outpouring of grieve from across the country, the President indicated was a "testimony of how Ghanaians valued his contribution towards the growth of the country."

President Akufo-Addo asked the family to keep close touch with the Office of the Chief of Staff with the arrangement of the burial ceremony to ensure that both the state and the family gave Dr. Botchwey a befitting burial.

He made a plea with the family to choose a date that would enable him to attend the burial ceremony of "the very fine outstanding Ghanaian."

Prior to his demise, Dr Botchwey was a key member of the Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress, and the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from 1982 to 1995.