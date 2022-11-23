# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Mali: German Priest Missing in Mali

21 November 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Father Hans-Joachim Lohre was preparing to celebrate Mass in another part of Bamako when he disappeared. His car was found near an institute where he was teaching.

A German priest who has spent around thirty years in the Malian capital of Bamako was reported missing Sunday near an institute where he was giving courses.

Father Hans-Joachim Lohre teaches at the Institute for Christian-Islamic Education. A staff member there said Lohre shares the center's values that "peaceful coexistence between religions is possible."

According to a colleague at the institute, he was preparing to celebrate Mass in another part of Bamako when he was kidnapped.

The Bamako bishops' conference said through a representative, "He is missing. Others say he has been kidnapped."

There have been kidnappings of clergy in Bamako in the past. A neighbor reported an unmarked black car had been parked in the courtyard of the institute.

Germany's armed forces are currently debating whether to withdraw from the UN mission in Mali. Currently, 1,200 Bundeswehr soldiers are deployed in Mali.

(AFP, AP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.