Rwanda: High Stakes as APR Host Kiyovu in Rescheduled Match

Alain Andre Landeut will seek to shine when his side SC Kiyovu faces APR in their rescheduled Rwanda Premier League match on Wednesday, November 23, at Kigali Stadium. The game is set at 18:00.

The new coach will be hoping to win the league in his debut season. For years, Kiyovu has proved to be APR's bogey side and today's game shouldn't be any different from what has happened in the past every time these two rivals meet.

"We are not far from competing with the top teams, and we need to win this game more than APR does because we have to remain on top of the table. We know APR is a big team with a very good squad, but we are ready for the challenge," Alain Andre Landeut said

It is a huge test for both teams in terms of their title ambitions in a season that has proved to be the most competitive in years.

"We know APR is a big team with a very good youthful squad. But we are ready for the challenge. We are competing for the title so this game is very important for us," he added.

"It's a huge game for both teams, especially when you look at how tight it is at the top of the table. There are six or seven teams that can win the league as it stands now. We need to avoid slipping. We are competing for the title so this game is very important for us," noted Landeut.

APR faces probably their biggest test in their chase for a 21st league crown when they take on Kiyovu on Thursday afternoon in Nyamirambo.

The 20-time league title champions go into the tie, three points behind Kiyovu in the race for the 2022/2023 league title with 10 rounds of matches played so far.

The military side badly needs to win the match if they are going to go tally with SC Kiyovu who is leading the table.

Neither team can afford to lose more ground on the champions, while the likes of AS Kigali (second) and Rayon Sports FC in the third position, are waiting in the wings to take advantage of any slips.

"The team is in good shape and ready for the match. We know what is at stake to play against a big team like APR and we are ready to do the job," he added.

APR playmaker Jean Bosco Ruboneka is confident the army side has the ammunition to shoot down any threat that Kiyovu may pose.

"The coaches have done their job to make sure the team is in the best possible shape, physically and mentally for the game," the Rwandan international said.

In the last two years, Kiyovu has emerged as serious league title contenders this season as they bid to win their first league title since 1993.

He added: "We have not done well but we need to change because we have a good team. We are going into the game with a lot of motivation; our target is to be on top, not only to lead the league but to win the title."

The two rivals go into what promises to be a top clash on the back of contrasting results from their last outing.

Kiyovu SC fans are hoping that their club can finally lift the Rwanda premier league title after beating title rivals Rayon Sports.

The Green baggies now lead the league table with 20 points, followed by Rayon Sports with 19 points while APR, AS Kigali, and Police follow with 17 points each.

Thursday, November 23

APR vs SC Kiyovu (Kigali Stadium, 18:00)