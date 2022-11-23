Rwanda: How Radisson Blu Bagged 12 Awards in One Year

The Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda, has won 12 various recognitions as Africa's top event, conference, and business venue in just one year.

Even though no one should expect anything less from a five star hotel of this calibre and one of the finest in Rwanda, being felicitated by the World Travel Awards, World MICE Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and PYNE Africa Award, on different occasions and for different honours all in the same year is quite impressive.

Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre was named Africa's Leading Conference Hotel, Rwanda's Leading Business Hotel, Rwanda's Leading Conference Hotel, Rwanda's Leading Hotel, Rwanda's Leading Hotel Suite, Rwanda's best Convention Centre, Rwanda's Best MICE Hotel, Best Convention Hotel in Africa, Best Business Hotel in Rwanda, Best Conference Venue Hotel in Rwanda, Best MICE Hotel in Rwanda and the Event Venue all of the year 2022.

So what's behind this consistent success and global recognition?

Rob Kucera, Radisson Blu's District Director, East Africa Complex General Manager, says that all the credit goes to the staff and the everyday team on the front lines of customer service there.

The applauded hotel's team lives by the slogan 'Yes I can.' "Whenever you have a task to complete, a customer to attend to, or a problem to solve, you empower yourself with this small statement. It not only makes you feel capable, but it also makes you feel accountable," said Tina Uwajeneza, a staff member.

The key to success, Kucera said, is 'doing the basics right and consistently.'

"It doesn't require extravagant means to please a customer," he explained, "Just prioritise their needs, be someone they can count on, be attentive to details, anticipate and minimise the risk before it becomes a complaint."

According to him, there's no formula on how to go about customer complaints. "Just the basics, listen to them, act quickly, keep your promise and follow up."

In Kucera's observation, Radisson Blu's major assets are the actual building, their customers and most of all their employees. All Radisson Blu employees have to go through a mandatory Tipsy, International Hospital courses and online training.

An empowered employee with knowledge, confidence and good incentives is a dependable employee, he noted. "When you see one thing done wrong, also highlight four things done right. Aiming for correction rather than penalising is more impactful."

Kucera, Radisson Blu's General Manager for two years, steered the hotel through the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings in June this year, where they hosted some of the high-profile people, and other important post-pandemic conferences.

"The important thing is to never stop learning. Learning from customers, managers learning from the staff and vice versa. We are always looking for ways to improve so that we can be better than yesterday," he said.