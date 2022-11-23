# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria's 20m Out-of-School Children Are Potential Boko Haram Members - Obasanjo

Arne Hoel / The World Bank
(File photo)
22 November 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Mr Obasanjo says government must devise innovative means to reduce out-of-school children in the country.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned the government to act fast in reducing out-of-school children or risk having potential 20 million Boko Haram members.

Mr Obasanjo said this in Abuja on Tuesday while speaking at the National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform organised by the House of Representatives.

The summit which was held in Abuja was conceived to provide answers to the incessant industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Mr Obasanjo, in his speech, said government must devise innovative means to reduce out-of-school children. He added that there is a need to emphasize primary and secondary education in the country.

The former president said Nigeria missed the target for reducing out-of-school children.

"We missed the road when the whole world was talking of education for all and we did not follow that. It was a bad miss.

"Education for all! We even had a target date globally. Today, out of the 244 million children out of school, we have 20 million - almost 10 per cent. We continue to miss and we are missing. That is a very bad one," he said.

Mr Obasanjo said children without access to basic education may not be considered part of nation-building.

"They cannot be part of nation building because they have not had the opportunity to develop their innate capacity to the extent that they can be useful to themselves, to their family and to their community, let alone the nation," he stated.

In his welcome remarks, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, warned that the issues that led to the eight-month strike by ASUU are yet to be resolved.

He informed the audience that the House seeks to get answers to resolving the crisis in the tertiary education sector.

"The end of the strike did not mean all the issues of funding, education standard, and student and staff welfare had been resolved. At the time, I called for the government, universities, unions, and citizens to see the moment as an opportunity to begin the critical conversation about the future of public tertiary education in the country," he said.

Mr Gbajabiamila also called on the Senate to pass the students' loan bill that is awaiting concurrence before the end of this administration.

"In 2019, I sponsored, and the House of Representatives passed the Students Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill to provide access to education financing for students who qualify. That bill is in the Senate, awaiting concurrence. We hope it will get to the president before the expiration of this administration," he stated.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.