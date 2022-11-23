Ghana: Heart of Lions, Bofoakwa, Nations FC Maintain Dominance in DOL

Kpando Heart of Lions maintained their position at the top of the 2022/23 Access Bank Division One League (DOL) Zone 3 league table after a 1-0 win over Krystal Palace on Saturday.

The host took an early lead from the spot just four minutes into the game.

Samuel Aryeetey Okine added to his goal tally when he converted the resultant kick to hand Lions' the lead.

Samuel Agbenyegah went close to increasing the tally but his 20th-minute effort missed the post by inches.

Back from recess, it became an end-to-end action with either side trying to control proceedings at the Kpando Park.

The Lions, despite the regular threats, failed to break down a well-drilled Palace set-up.

The Akosombo side occasionally hit the Lions on the break yet failed to find the leveler as it ended 1-0 at the final whistle.

Lions will sit top of the league table with 20 points until the league resumes after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At other centres, Liberty Professionals bounced back to record a 1-0 victory over Susubiribi, courtesy a goal from Kwadwo Asamoah.

Faisal Charwetey earned all three points for Akatsi All Stars FC in their 1-0 victory over Mighty Jets FC.

In Zone 1A, Tano Bofoakwa maintained their top spot with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Baffour Soccer Academy with Leslie Aryeetey scoring the only goal for Tano Bofoakwa.

Zone 2 leaders, Nations FC also continued with their fine form as they thrashed Asekem FC 3-1.

Goals from Joseph Mensah, Boateng Asamoah and Owusu Boahene gave the host an emphatic victory, with Kwaku Denzel scoring the consolationfor Asekem.

In other matches, Skyy FC defeated Elmina Sharks 2-0; WA Suntaawon 1-0 over Steadfast FC; Volta Rangers pipped Uncle 'T' United 1-0; Mighty Royals secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Berekum Arsenal; Swedru All Blacks emerged 2-0 victors over NzemaKotoko; Eleven Wonders drew goalless withDebibi United; Kenpong lost 0-2 to New Edubiase whileSefwi All Stars drew 1-1 with Future All Stars.