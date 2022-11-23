# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: Bet365 Officially Arrives in Ghana

22 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The world's largest online sports betting company - bet365.com.gh, has officially been launched in Ghana.

The launch was held at a brief event in Accra on Friday.

This landmark moment means that sports fans across the country can now sign up and play on bet365, either on the https://www.bet365.com.gh website, or via the bet365 app for iPhone and Android.

PR Outreach Manager for bet365, Jon Riley, says his outfit is delighted to announce the launch of a dedicated bet365 website for customers in Ghana.

"In a country with such a passion for sports, particularly football, we are excited to provide an unrivalled sports betting experience, with a key focus on both localized and international markets."

New and eligible Ghanaian customers will have access to the widest range of betting markets from the biggest and best sporting events across the world. Upon joining, new customers will also qualify for bet365's market-leading sign-up offer and wide selection of promotions, features and bonuses.

Bet365 offers the industry's widest range of 'In-Play' sports betting events with over 75 sports covered and over 600,000 events being live video-streamed annually. New and eligible customers in Ghana will receive access to live streaming of thousands of sporting events from around the world, including German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga amongst others - as well as US NBA, NFL, NHL, baseball and international tennis.

"It was our preferred location for our first launch into Africa, as one of the most highly regulated, and highly regarded betting markets on the continent. With the World Cup underway, we're thrilled to deliver our In-Play product as well as a portfolio of tournament promotions for new and eligible customers across the country."

The announcement comes just in time for Ghana's first game of the 2022 World Cup, where the Black Stars face Portugal in a group many experts have labelled the 'Group of Death.'

Otto Addo will lead a young and exciting Ghana team into their opening match, buoyed by the recent 2-0 warm-up win over Switzerland.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

