Liberia: NDMA, IRC Provide Support to Fahns Town Flood Victims

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) through its Relief and Response program have provided support to flood victims of Fahns Town, Margibi County.

The institutions provided assorted food and non-food items including 80 Bags of 25kg rice; 40 gallons of vegetable Oil; 40 pieces of 6-inch mattresses; bed sheets; and blankets, among others.

An assessment team from NDMA, and its partner, IRC, visited various flood locations across Liberia, particularly in Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount, and Bomi Counties.

The visits aimed to assess the severity of the damage caused by the heavy downpour in early July 2022, which left many homeless in those areas.

NDMA Deputy Executive Director for Operations, Augustine F. Tamba, said during the assessment tour of affected flood communities, the NDMA identified that 93, 000 Liberians were suffering from floods across the country.

He said the project sought to address 972 household heads, which is summed up to nearly, 4,000 Liberians.

Mr. Tamba said during the assessment, 48 flood communities were identified in Montserrado County, 6 communities in Margibi County, and 3 communities in Grand Cape Mount County.

He said 93, 000 Liberians were suffering from floods across the country, something that prompted the NDMA to seek assistance from its partner, IRC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, IRC responded with additional 500 household heads, adding to the initial 972 household heads identified.

he said it brought the total number to 1503 household heads that benefited from the NDMA relief project across Liberia.

He lauded the IRC for the collaborative effort and hoped that the partnership goes a long way in helping victims of the disaster.

For his part, Francis Passawe, IRC Operational Coordinator said the IRC with over 30 years of humanitarian services to Liberians, is excited to collaborate with the NDMA to buttress the government's efforts to assist the needy.

According to Mr. Passawe, each of the household beneficiaries at the time received US$164.50, which was intended to aid them during their recovery process.

Receiving his food items, Kosain Belo expressed thanks and appreciation to NDMA for its full contribution and support.

"I want to thank God and NDMA," Belo said.

The NDMA and IRC relief and response project will continue in the Zayzay Community, Paynesville, with over 200 flood victims expected to benefit.