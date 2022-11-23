South Africa: Amendment to Finance Bill Welcomed - South African News Briefs - November 23, 2022

Cape Town —

Amendment to Finance Bill Will See Clampdown on Money Laundering, Terror Financing

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana welcomed the passing of the amended Finance Bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) yesterday. The minister said this marks a significant milestone in actions taken by South Africa to address deficiencies - identified by the Financial Action Task Force - in the country's ability to deal with money laundering and financing of terrorism, and the risk of grey listing, which would impact South Africa's ability to trade internationally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa Wants UK Support on Climate Change Efforts

In a joint sitting of the British parliament yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the British government to support South Africa in its response to climate change. He said that the assistance should come in the form of concessional loans and grants. The president is on two-day state visit to the UK - the first hosted by King Charles III since taking over as monarch at the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. The president wraps up his visit today.

ANC Elective Conference Sees Ramaphosa, Mkhize as Frontrunners

The African National Congress's elective conference in December will see incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa pitted against former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the party's presidency - and ultimately the presidency of the country. Other nominees - Co-operative Governance Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu did not obtain the necessary support for their bid to run for the presidency.