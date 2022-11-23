Rwanda: Mashami Tips Players After Closing Gap on Top

Police head coach Vincent Mashami has tipped his players to win more matches in the Rwanda Premier league after returning into the title race.

The title race now enters the middle stage with all teams very close and seeking to gain more points in upcoming matches.

The former Amavubi coach expressed joy after his side beat Espoir 1-0 on Sunday in Rusizi to go fourth with 17 points, tallying with APR.

"I am glad that we won this game because it is not easy to defeat Espoir at their field; they are a very strong team and we needed to win this game to keep our title hopes on track. But we need to stay focused in the remaining five games," Mashami said.

Mashami said the team's level of confidence improved after beating AS Kigali.

"I am particularly happy that we dominated them for almost the entire match. It's not easy to outplay Espoir but we did that. I have to thank all the players because each put in effort," Mashami said.

"But this is not the end of the season. We have more games to play, so we need to stay focused and win every single game because to win the league, we have to win all remaining games."

After match day 10, SC Kiyovu led the table with 20 points, followed by Rayon Sports with 19 points. APR and Police are third and fourth, respectively, with 17 points each.