Rwanda: Gohou Elated to Play for Amavubi

FK Aktobe striker Gerard Gohou is pleased to feature for the Rwandan national team.

The 33-year-old centre-forward has already attained legendary status in Kazakhstan having netted 77 goals in 102 club games.

He scored for Rwanda on Saturday, November 19, in a 1-0 international friendly win over Sudan at the Kigali Stadium. Gohou maintains that he is elated to play for Rwanda.

"I am happy to play for Rwanda. I am proud to help the team. I hope that in future I can give happiness to all Rwandans," Gohou told Times Sport.

"I was very glad to score my goal for Rwanda. I was a little stressed waiting for the moment and God was on my side and I scored. I was so excited."

Gohou was capped at U23 level by Ivory Coast but has now switched to play for Rwanda at senior level.

Gohou had also played for clubs including Xamas, Denzilispor in Turkey, Krasnodar in Russia and BJ Enterprise in China.