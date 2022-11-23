Rwandan Farmers Bank on High-Yield Pig Breeds From Europe

Pig farmers in Rwanda have begun importing modern pig (swine) breeds from Europe for better or high yields.

The move aims to boost production and pork consumption at a time when demand for pork is rising in Rwanda and proving to be a viable business.

The country produces an estimated 23,000 tons of pork per year, as of 2019.

The breeds imported by farmers from countries like Belgium are an addition to 21 other breeds imported in 2021 by the Rwanda Agricultural and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) to boost the local pig industry. These breeds have been deployed in different parts of the country to help pig farmers boost productivity.

Before importing, the farmers are given a license by RAB.

The Rwanda Livestock Master Plan had targeted more than double pig meat production to 67,076 tons by 2022, an increase from 19,945 tons in 2016/17.

Currently, 21 per cent of the available pork comes from pigs in the country.

Substitution of pork for domestic red meat consumption would reduce domestic meat prices and enable an increase in meat export, according to Rwanda's Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation phase 4 (PSTA 4). The latter outlines priority investments in agriculture and estimates required resources for the agriculture sector for the period 2018-2024. I

"The demand for pork could not be satisfied if farmers are still rearing traditional pigs which do not provide high yields," Jean Claude Shirimpumu, a pig farmer and chairperson of the Rwanda Pig Farmers' Association, told Doing Business.

The pig population in Rwanda increased from 989,000, in 2012, to about 1.5 million, in 2021. However, Shirimpumu noted that currently, only between 30 per cent and 40 per cent of the pig population are improved breeds that provide good produce.

In November, Shirimpumu imported 15 modern pig breeds that can, each, produce up to 18 piglets. The imported breeds include six boars and nine sows.

"The breeds produce more piglets than local ones and they grow in size; meaning they can provide more pork as the growth increases in terms of kilogrammes," he said.

Shirimpumu said that one of the standardized breeds of domestic pig, called "Landrace," can produce between 12 and 18 piglets. The standardized breeds of domestic pigs called "Pietrain and Diroc" boost pork production as each weighs up to 500 kilogrammes.

A piglet is weaned after two months after birth and reaches puberty at six or seven months old.

Pregnancy lasts for slightly above three months, meaning that pig farming is profitable in a short time. According to Shirimpumu, a two-month piglet can be sold at Rwf50, 000.

Shirimpumu said that for smallholder pig farmers to get a breed with high yield, it can be done in different ways.

"There is the breeder, like me, who imports breeds, which not all farmers can afford because one costs Rwf2.5 million. But because we imported boars and sows, they will help to produce more piglets through matting and then a farmer working as a multiplier can buy such piglets from breeders for multiplication purposes to produce other piglets which farmers can then buy for rearing," he said.

Farmers can then buy a live piglet from a multiplier at between Rwf3, 000 and Rwf4,000 per kilo to produce more.

"After rearing the piglets from multipliers, a kilogramme from the produced piglets can go for between Rwf2,000 and Rwf2,200, making it affordable to scale up improved breeds,' he explained.

New veterinary doctors urged to chip in

The new veterinary doctors who graduated in November 18 also joined the Rwanda Council of Veterinary Doctors and were urged to boost the small livestock sector which the government is promoting to address food insecurity and malnutrition.

According to Dr Marie Claire Tumusabe, Deputy-Chairperson of the Rwanda Council of Veterinary Doctors, 54 veterinary doctors graduated from University of Rwanda on November 18. According to Dr Tumusabe, these new vets should fill the gap in modernizing the pig industry.

"The number of veterinary doctors is still not enough. The Council has 400 veterinary doctors but, in general, together with vet-technicians, and animal production technicians, we have close to 4,000 members in the Council. We need specialization so that we get those specialised in the pig industry because there has been so much focus on cattle."

She said that as more farmers are embracing pig farming and other small livestock, more veterinary doctors are needed to help to modernize the pig industry.

"If a farmer has 200 pigs, they really need a professional veterinary doctor to help them.

Nsanzimana Rwibutso, a veterinary doctor, added: "We are looking to create jobs as the pig industry keeps developing with modern breeds."

Godberte Nizeyemariya, another graduate who recently joined the veterinary Council reiterated that veterinary doctors should leverage the increase in pig farming.

"I have to assess the gaps and tap into opportunities," she said.

Shirimpumu said that the pig farmers' association is training more veterinary doctors to boost artificial insemination as breeds of boars have been increased.

"We have to increase swine semen from these improved breeds which pig farmers need. All the nine boars we imported this month [November] will be providing semen to pig farmers and veterinary doctors have to take lead," he said.

A farmer with a traditional pig breed can also acquire swine semen from the imported modern breed in a collection center to improve production.

"These can then provide 10 or 12 piglets," Shirimpumu said.

The country also started a pilot project to use drones in delivering swine semen to veterinarians for use in artificial insemination. This is to facilitate farmers' access to improved breeds and boost the pig industry. The challenge in artificial insemination in pigs was transporting semen from the processing centres to the stock breeders, an issue that the new move is expected to solve. Swine semen requires speedy delivery, immediately after collection for it to be safe and effective.

"Currently one-dose of semen to inseminate a pig costs Rwf6, 500. Using semen from the imported breeds will boost the pig industry."

Modernising abattoirs

Shirimpumu said that there is need for an awareness campaign in addition training, to educate consumers on how to prepare pork and ensure a sustainable market for pig farmers.

Household consumption level remains low because pork is consumed mainly in restaurants, bars and hotels while others consume processed pork.

Solange Uwituze, RAB's Deputy Director General in charge of animal resources research and technology transfer, said that Rwf1.4 billion was invested in constructing public pig slaughter houses in the Districts of Ruhango, Huye, Nyamagabe, Nyamasheke, Karongi, Rutsiro, Musanze, Burera, Gicumbi and Rulindo.

"These slaughter houses will be working as collection centres where the pork will be produced and supplied to other areas of the country," she said.

Two modern slaughterhouses and processing plants for pigs are also to be established by 2023.

Currently, pig abattoirs are found in Kicukiro District - in Nyarugunga Sector, Bugesera District - in Mayange Sector, as well as in Gakenke and Nyamagabe Districts. Some smaller not so modern slaughterhouses are in Rubavu, Musanze and Gisagara Districts.

At least 10 public pig slaughterhouses are being constructed across the country to ensure safety of pork consumers.

According to the Strategic Plan for the Agricultural Sector developed by the ministry of agriculture, boosting the pig industry could cost Rwf240.3 billion from 2018 to 2024.