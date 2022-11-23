Rwanda: Burundian President Speaks Out on Rwanda-DR Congo Impasse

Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who is the current Chairperson of the East African Community, has said he had not established whether Rwanda was backing the M23 rebels -- as claimed by Kinshasa.

He said there was hope for a breakthrough in finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

Since May this year, the M23 group launched renewed attacks on the Congolese government forces and has captured key territories toward Goma.

DR Congo has been accusing Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels and recently, it consequently expelled Rwanda's Ambassador.

In an interview on France 24 and RFI, Ndayishimiye said that there is progress in dialogues on the situation in DR Congo and he has not yet decided on accusations against Rwanda.

"I can't say that we are lagging behind. We are in advance. Regarding dialogues and reconciliation between the two states, the rapprochement is a good step, accepting to sit together is progress.

I consider it as significant progress because there are meetings and I have seen that the international community such as the United Nations, European Union, and President Macron who is president of the EU are aware of the process to seek a solution and restore peace in that region," he said.

Ndayishimiye said that he has not established whether Rwanda is behind M23 rebels in DR Congo adding a consultative meeting will soon analyze the situation.

"Until now, at the level of the region, we, including myself, have not yet decided on the Congolese accusations about Rwanda. We are planning a consultative meeting with the Angola president as the facilitator. We will have the opportunity to analyze and see the reality about the issues," he said.

He said that Burundi is sending two battalions to the South Kivu region, in DR Congo, as part of the joint regional force of the East African community.

"There are no tensions between Burundi and DR Congo," he said, making a case for sending forces to DRC.

"We Are hopeful that armed forces will accept laying down arms," he added.

Ndayishimiye also said that relations between his country and Rwanda are improving.