Liberia: Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson Halts Political Support to Weah Reelection's Bid

22 November 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.h. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Senator Prince Y. Johnson has stressed that the political marriage between the Coalition for Democratic Change and the people of Nimba has come to an end after President George Weah failed to appoint sons and daughters from the county to top positions in government.

Senator Johnson contested during the 2017 General and Presidential. However, in the heat of the run-off Election, Senator Johnson declared support for the CDC-led government after he failed to qualify for the run-off.

The support from Senator Johnson caused the people of Nimba County to overwhelmingly vote for President Weah something that caused the victory for the CDC.

In a release, Senator Johnson said Nimbanians in November 2017 signed an agreement with the Congress For Democratic Change to give the party their political support.

According to him, in the agreement, the people of Nimba County should hold top Ministerial posts, Managing Directors and some ambassadorial positions, and other top positions through his recommendations.

"Since the CDC lead government came to power in 2018, we are yet to see sons and daughters from our beloved Nimba County in those top senior positions we agreed upon and signed a document as evidence," he said.

"The citizens of Nimba have for the past five years been knocking at my door for the president to appoint them, and we have used all diplomatic means and have consistently engaged this CDC-led government, but nothing is working to get redress and make our people who struggled during the campaign period happy," the release stated.

It added: "Once again my fellow citizens of Nimba and supporters in Liberia and around the World, we like to take this time to inform you that the agreement we signed with the CDC has come to an end."

He added that his stance is in the interest of the people of Nimba and all partisans of the MDR Political Party.

"We are now constrained to make this pronouncement that we are "HALTING OUR POLITICAL SUPPORT" to the Coalition," the release stated.

It added: "As a former general in the army, we believe in agreement and don't like to betray what we have agreed upon, so we ask you to remain calm until we can later inform you about where to go."

