Liberia: Bong County District #4 Representative Aspirant James Flomo Larsah Donates 100 Bags of Rice, Other Assorted Items to Residents

Bong County — Bong County District #4 Representative Aspirant James Flomo Larsah has donated100 gags of rice and other assorted items to the people of district #4 in Bong County.

The items include two bags of footwear and 300 pieces of lappa. They were given over the weekend by Mr. Larsah through his organization, the Nowah Gorkoyah Larsah Foundation in Liberia.

Mr. Larsah said the demand for rice among ordinary Liberians has reached an unprecedented level in the nation, mainly affecting those with the least ability to afford the "precious" commodity in Liberia.

According to him, in response to the cries of the citizens of District #4 in Bong County, the Co-Founder and Chief Patron of the Gbarnga based Nowah Gorkoyah Larsah Foundation, Mrs. Rashidat Williams Larsah, made available the initial 100 bags of rice.

He said the donation has targeted beneficiaries within the district and focused on three key categories of citizens, including children, the handicapped, widows and widowers.

He said the donation is aimed at ultimately impacting the lives of countless citizens in the district following a survey conducted by the staff of the Nowah Gorkoyah Larsah Foundation over two months ago, which covered various major towns and satellite communities of electoral District #4.

He further said the survey was performed in order to determined what the of the people of the district needed the most, with primary beneficiaries including the disabled, widows, widowers or both and single mothers who are mainly in their senior years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It can be recalled that Mrs. Rashidat Williams Larsah, who is both the wife of Representative aspirant Hon. James Flomo Larsah and Co-Founder/Chief Patron of the Nowah Gorkoyah Larsah Foundation, two weeks ago executed another round of humanitarian initiative with free medical outreach and distributed packaged goodies to the children of the district mainly in the town of Gbansue Sulonma.

She is one of the sponsors of the Nowai Gorkoyah Larsah Foundation, an organization that has been involved with the provision of scholarship opportunities for young people in district#4 and Liberia by extension, donating school materials to kids and restoring the hopes of storm victims in both Panta and Zota districts.

Meanwhile, the charity organization sometimes this year provided ten bags of 25kg rice with four bundles of zinc for Storm victims in Lutheran Global Village, Five bags of 25kg rice to Storm victims in Kpoloya town with four bundles of zinc as well as Paye-Ta all in Zota district.

As part of effort to buttressing government's fight against criminalities in Liberia, the Foundation has also donated three TVS black Absorb Motorcycles to the community watch Forum in district#4 to smooth their operations.

The CEO of the Nowah Gorkoyah Larsah Foundation, Ms. Florence B. Flomo, along with the Program Analyst Mr. Varney C. Hilton were all part of the donation exercise that commenced over the weekend.