Ghana: 2 Institutions in Tolon Get District Offices

Tolon — The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Tolon in the Northern Region, Mr Fuseini Salifu Issifu Moshie, on Sunday handed over the keys of an eight room apartment to the District Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the Ghana National Ambulance Service to serve as district offices for the two institutions.

The building was funded by the District Development Fund (DDF) at a cost of GH¢338, 900.

At a ceremony to hand over the building, the DCE said construction of the building was part of the as sembly's effort to get befitting offices for the two institutions.

"Luck of offices for these services was always a problem to the people of Tolon and its surrounding com-munities especially when there is fire outbreak or an accident in the area," he added.

Mr Moshie stated that luck of office for the service was compel-ling officers posted to district to stay in Tamale.

He added that the officers would now be positioned in the offices to work toward the development of district.

The DCE expressed confidence that, the provision of the facility would "strengthen the muscles of these services" to fight more fire outbreaks and accidents in the area.

He said the personnel of the GNFS would now give more education on fire outbreak to the people of Tolon and its surrounding communities.

The DCE, however, appealed to the residents of Tolon and its surrounding communities to help the services to do their work effectively.

Receiving the keys on behalf of the GNFS and Ghana National Ambulance Service, the Divisional Officer Grade III, Charles Tisong, thanked the people of Tolon and the Assembly for the gesture, and prom-ised to put the facilities to good use.

DO III Tisong said his outfit was ready to fight fire and its related cases in the districts, and urged the people of Tolon to assist them by giving them information on time when there was fire outbreak in order to respond in good time.

DO III Tisong appealed to the authorities to provide the districts with a fire tender.