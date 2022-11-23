# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Ghana: Maiden Central Regional Business Excellence Awards Launched

22 November 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — The Management of Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited has launched the maiden edition of the Central Regional Business Excellence Awards aimed at recognising and supporting businesses in the Central Region.

Expected to be held in 2023, the award seeks to reward deserving businesses that are breaking boundaries and also promoting the growth of the region.

About 20 different categories focusing on manufacturing, retail, bank, insurance, health care, herbal care services and tourism would be awarded

The others are educational services, restaurant/hotel, petrochemical services, 1D1F, pharmaceuticals, and the overall business personality of the year.

The Chairman of the Board of Asaase Broadcasting Company Limited, Gabby AsareOtchere-Darko, in his address, underscored the important role of the Central Region to the socio-economic development of the nation.

Assase Radio, he said, was committed to offering balanced and objective reportage of issues devoid of politics.

He indicated thatAsaase Radio was determined to offer the best in terms of news and other programmes and would work hard towards upholding the values of the country.

He indicated that the radio station was committed on promoting culture, development, peace and progress of the Central Region.

The radio station, according to MrOtchere-Darko, one of the ideas of establishing the radio station in the region was to help in the growth of businesses.

The station manager of Asaase Radio, Cape Coast, JamesKojoKutin, in his remarks, noted that the station had developed a strong policy to work with businesses in the region to change the narrative about the region.

He, therefore, appealed to stakeholders including captains of businesses in the region to work hard in ensuring the transformation of the region.

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, in her address, commended the management of Asaase Broadcasting Company Ltd for ensuring quality content delivery after the station was inaugurated in June this year

The programmes and other activities of the radio station, she said, was contributing towards changing the narrative and supporting the Central Regional Coordinating Council in its transformative agenda for the region.

She, therefore, pledged the support of the RCC to the station as it seeks to use radio as adevelopment tool for the region.

"You can count on the support of the Central Regional Coordinating Council. We are going to partner with you," she said.

