Ghana: 28 Athletes Selected for Training Camp ... Ahead of Athletics Championships in 2023

A total of 28 athletes have gained selection into a national athletics team camp as Ghana Athletics (GA) prepares for major upcoming events in 2023.

The selected athletes are expected to commence camping today at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale at 5pm.

Mr Bawa Fuseini, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Athletics (GA) told the Times Sports that selection was based on athlete performance within the season and passing the GA disciplinary assessment after which a special trial will be held to assess their improvement.

Ghana is currently preparing for upcoming championships in 2023 that includes the World Cross-Country in Australia from February 4-18, Africa Youth Championship in Zambia and the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad &Tobaggo.

The athletes selected for the camp includes Benedicta Kwartemaa from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) for 100m, GiftyKwakyewaa from University of Education, Winneba (UEW) for 100m, Grace Obour from the University of Ghana (UG) for 400m, Ethel Amissah from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for 400m, Asana Hamidu from UEW for 400h and Sekina Awan Umar, from the University of Development Studies (UDS) for long jump.

The others are discus thrower Faustina Owusu from UEW, high jumper Rose Yeboah from UCC, Rebecca Agrah, Balkissu Issahaku from GAF and the cross-country trio of Sarah Koomson (UDS), Elizabeth Ewuse (GAF) and Ramata Abdulai from Wa.

The rest are Rashid Saminu from UG for 100m, Gadayi Edwin from UCC for 200m, Frank Addo from UDS for 400m, Daniel Otibu from UG for 400m and William Amponsah from UEW for cross-country.

Also included are a cross-country quintet of Ishmael Arthur (GAF), Atia Koogo (UEW), Ordure Samuel (UEAN R), David Nakousi (Wa) and Seidu Salifu (GAF), Seidu Baba from Kumasi for 400h, George Appiah from KNUST for long jump and the high jump duo of Cadman Evans Dufu (UG) and Ebenezer Gyimah (UCC).

They would be under the tutelage of coaches Georgina Sowah from GRA and Mohammed Abubakar from KNUST.

According to Mr Bawah, funding for the camp was procured from World Athletics through its programme called Athletics Growth.

"We'll use that fund to conduct the four to six weeks training camping in Tamale," he added.

He expressed gratitude to WA for coming up with such a programme and project that supports local development in member federations.

He said Ghana accessed a similar fund last year from a different facility called the Athletes Dividend Fund which enabled the GA train coaches and officiating officials and held athletics championships.