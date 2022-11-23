Africa's Top Roof, Mount Kilimanjaro to Play Vital Role in Advocating Nuclear Energy

Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is mentioned to be one among many attractive sites which will help gear and promote the use of nuclear energy in Africa, an energy activist says.

Princess Mthombeni, who is an energy activist and the founder of Africa4Nuclear campaign advised on the need of having continuous public outreach in informing the public about the benefits of nuclear energy to the economies and future of the Africa continent.

This comes on the ongoing ATOMEXPO-2022 International Forum in Sochi, where members of pro-nuclear civil society organizations and independent activists from Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia and South Africa discussed the contribution of grassroots initiatives to debunking myths about nuclear energy and promoting the benefits of peaceful atomic technologies for sustainable future.

Ms Mthombeni believes campaigns on Africa's roof top Mount Kilimanjaro among others will help in advocating clean energy as key to economic growth in Africa but also making Africa.

"I believe nuclear energy is the most valuable technology on this planet, which can and ultimately will be the reason millions of African people can live secure, healthy, happy, and fulfilling lives. The nuclear industry has been a tremendous asset to the world for decades...

"... Yet, when the word "nuclear" is spoken, people think all the negative things. For people to stop being afraid of nuclear energy, we must talk more and show the features of its work," she said suggesting massive campaign to see Africa's resources help many across the continent.

She added that the many misconceptions around nuclear energy not only frame public opinion but also limit the implementation of nuclear projects in Africa.

Founder of Green Society Initiative in Egypt, Asmaa Hanafi Moursi says, "In the promotion of nuclear energy we need to use more creativity. For example, we educate through art, creativity and the gamification of learning.

My sister, a professional artist, and I created a board game based on a set of exclusive images to understand how a peaceful and safe nuclear energy contributes to the goals of sustainable development. So far, we have supported 10,000 schoolchildren and students in their quest to become future green leaders."

The roundtable led by the CEO of Rosatom's Central and Southern Africa, Ryan Collyer also commended on the possibility of cooperation between NGOs and grassroots groups and industry representatives.

The conclusion was that it is possible and needed for pro-nuclear activists to work with businesses, but only when those business share the same vision, goals, and objectives.