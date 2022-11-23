Liberia: President Weah Extends Trip Abroad By Additional 25 Days

Monrovia — President George Weah has extended his trip abroad by additional 25 days. The notice of the extension was contained in a letter he dispatched to the Liberian Senate on Tuesday, 18 November.

The Liberian leader had written the Senate informing that august body of his absence from the country from 1 November to 23 November "to hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings with his counterparts and business executives."

But on Tuesday, a dispatch from Doha, Qatar, where the president is Guest of Honor of the Fifa World Cup, noted that the president will not be returning home until 18 December.

"It has now become necessary to extend my trip abroad due to other official engagements requiring my travel to France, Monaco and the United States of America," excerpts from the president's dispatch to the Liberian Senate.

President Weah, according to the dispatch, is expected to attend the 13th Edition of the Peace and Sports International Forum in Monaco, France, where he is expected to serve as Special Guest of Honor from 30 November to 3 December.

On 13 December, President Weah will be attending the United States-Africa Leaders Summit at the invite of the President of the United States of America Joe Biden, according to the dispatch.