Liberia: UN Goodwill Ambassador Lauds Deputy Speaker Koffa for Championing Fight Against 'FGM' in Liberia

Monrovia — Regional UN Women Ambassador for Africa Madam Jaha Dukureh has lauded Liberia's Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa over his efforts to put an end to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Liberia.

The UN Goodwill Ambassador on Female Genital Mutilation on Wednesday, November 22, in Capitol Building, also praised the Liberian Deputy Speaker for being a major player in the Legislature for championing bills in the interest of women including the bill to outlaw the practices of FGM.

Ambassador Dukureh named the bill to end Female Genital Mutilation in Liberia as one of the most significant bills championed and fully supported by the Liberia's Deputy Speaker.

"We have seen this an opportunity for us to interact with you, and would like to say this as a fact that you are a champion in the fight against female genital mutilation in Liberia," Ambassador Jaha Dukureh stated.

According to Amb. Jaha Dukureh said since she came to Liberia she has not met anyone who has given a firm and definite position on the fight against female genital mutilation in Liberia as compared to the Liberia's Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

"Honorable, I must confess that your stance against fgm is realistic and honest and since I been here, I have not found someone who is so passionate and firm on this issue as you: your dedication, your commitment your passion and your willingness to champion is great, " Amb. Jaha said.

The UN Ambassador made the statements when she and her team paid an official visit to Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa at his Capitol Building Office in Monrovia.

Amb. Jaha Dukureh is a renowned activist who was appointed Regional UN Women Ambassador for Africa in 2018; as a survivor of FGM, Dukureh has dedicated her efforts to support women's advocacy against female genital mutilation (FGM) and child marriage in Africa.

She is visiting Liberia to boost calls to end FGM in Liberia and her visit coincide with 16 days of advocacy against sexual and gender based violence.

For his part, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Cllr. Fonati koffa reassured his commitment to the campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Liberia; adding that he will work with his legislative colleagues to ensure that the passage of bill against FGM is passed into law.

"We want to call our colleagues to take a stand, we are prepared to lose the votes but we are not prepared to keep silent on this issue, so that is stance we've taken," Cllr. Koffa stated

Cllr. Koffa intimated he had to forsake a planned trip out of the country to support the bill against fight against fgm; ensuring it is passed into law and the right legal instruments and mechanisms protecting victims and survivors of the practice.

Meanwhile, In June 2022, Deputy Speaker Koffa submitted a bill entitled,

"An Act Prohibiting female Genital Mutilation of 2022" which has been regarded life-threatening to women; remains deeply entrenched in some societies, including Liberia, and is widely practice in 10 out of 15 counties.

The House voted to forward the FGM Abolition Bill to the Committees on Internal Affairs Judiciary, and Gender Equity, Child Development and Social Services.

Prior, the Deputy Speaker was very instrumental in the passage of the Domestic Violence Bill.