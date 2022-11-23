Liberia Tourism Season to Kick Off With First-Ever National Tourism Festival

Monrovia — On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Liberia tourism sector will come alive as the Country hosts LIBFEST, the first annual and national all-inclusive tourism festival celebrating Liberia's amazing beauty, sites, resources, events, and discoveries.

LIBFEST2022 will kick off at 7:00 a.m. in a carnival parade of dancing, music, attractions and celebration from the Monrovia City Hall to the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex where all festivities continue from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. As Liberia celebrates 200 years of the first union of freed blacks and indigenous Africans under the theme "Pan Africanism and Freedom", LIBFEST2022 will pay homage by utilizing the Bi-Centennial theme as the inspiration for the day.

LIBFEST aims to showcase Liberia's tourism resources and investment potentials; drive sales and marketing opportunities; boost businesses and industry; educate the public on the importance of tourism; groom the next generation of Liberia tourism leaders; and promote the message of Liberia "Amazing Discoveries," the news tourism slogan and brand for Liberia.

The event forms part of the Liberia Tourism Development Project being implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT); Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI); and the Liberia National Tourism Association (LINTA), with funding from the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF). The festival is organized by the LINTA with guidance from the MICAT and the ITC.

LIBFEST Activities will feature "everything Liberia," from cultural performances, arts and craft, destinations' showcase, to our history. Shop and explore a vast array of products and services. Savor mouthwatering dishes at the Taste of Liberia Food Court. Be mesmerized by Liberia's amazing discoveries from the world-class waves of Robertsports, Lake Piso Multiple use Reserve, Sapo national park, Warkolor Forest, Libassa Ecolodges, Kpatawee Waterfall, Nimba Mountain Ecolodge, to Liberia's uncharted territories. Enjoy an exhibition of Liberia tourism businesses. Dance and celebrate with performances from Liberia's finest entertainers to sports and games. For families with young children, there is the Kids' Zone, an exciting playground.

Booths are available to vendors starting at only US$20.

To encourage everyone to attend, entry fees are minimal at LD$300 (USD$2) for adults, and LD$150 (USD$1) for kids under 12.

All of these will be on display during Libeira's first annual festival for both residents and visitors to experience. The LIBFEST is a new tradition to be celebrated for years to come, with each year bringing more excitement and adventure.