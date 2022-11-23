Liberia: Finance Minister Samuel Tweah to Face Senate's Wrath Over Refusal to Honor the Senate Many Citations for Him to Appear

Monrovia — Under the Contempt Charge, the Plenary of the Liberian Senate on Tuesday 22 November mandated its Sergeant-at-Arms Brg. General, Toe Cheleh Toe to produce the living body of the Finance Minister Samuel Tweah before Plenary on Thursday, 24 November 12 noon.

The Senate's decision comes as a result of Minister Tweah's refusal to honor a citation from that august body to appear.

During his appearance he will be made to state why he should not be held in contempt by the Senate for his failure to appear before the august dody after several citations.

The minister was invited on more than two occasions to appear before the Senate to explain how the eleven million United States dollars that was allotted in the current budget as subsidy for the importation of rice was used.

Should he appear, the minister will also address the issue of delay in salary disbursement to public defenders, prosecutors as well as civil servants across the country.

The decision was reached based on a concern raised by Senator Jonathan Boy-Charles-Sogbie (ANC-Rivergee County), who asked his colleagues to probe speedily into matters relating to statement made by the chairman of the National Association of Prosecutors, regarding a strike and neglect of court duties by Public Defenders based on delay of their salaries and other benefits.

Senator Sogbie explained that actions taken by Prosecutors are worrisome and could lead to over crowdedness in prisons, most of which detainees on pretrial will be further delayed and at such, care needs to be taken.

At the same time, some senators expressed regrets about the situation at hand and called on Plenary of the Liberian Senate to take meaningful actions in saving the state.

Meanwhile, the Minister Tweah is expected to appear with before Plenary with his lawyer, FrontPageAfrica has gathered.