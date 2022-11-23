Liberia: MNG Gold Company to Open U.S.$75K Clinic for Kokoyah Residents

Bong County — The Management of Turkish Mining Company, MNG Gold, says all is now set for the opening of a clinic for the people of Kokoyah Statutory District.

The cost of the clinic, located in David Dean Town in Kokoyah District, is out at more than US$US75,000.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Matthew N. Gbanken, the County Health Team, headed by Dr Cynthia Blapooh, recommended to MNG Gold that there should be an incinerator, Placenta pit, and a round hole to be used for the waste of burnt materials.

The company agreed and all were completed in the course of one month, thereafter, and the company notified Dr Blapooh through a written communication, informing her that the clinic is fully completed and to be opened before the year ends.

In relative to the communication sent to the Dr Cynthia Blapooh, dated on October 31,2022, concerning the opening of the clinic, the company asked her to make reputable people to join the company's Human Resource team for the vetting of all applicants, quoting article 3.d of the Memorandum of Understanding, which states that "employing and shall give preference to the employment of qualified Liberian citizens, with emphasis on the employment opportunities for the citizens of Kokoyah Statutory District."

Dr. Blapooh, according to Gbanken, retorted through mobile phone communication, requesting MNG Gold authority to go for discussion in Gbarnga, her request is that the clinic be turned to a Health Center before she agrees for the opening of the clinic.

The company's response to Dr. Blapooh was that the clinic be operational, because the date for opening is overdue, and the process involves turning the clinic to the health center would delay the opening of the clinic.

The construction of the clinic follows a recommendation from the Bong County Health Team after series of public outcries from residents of Kokoyah Statutory District, where the company operates.

The company made the disclosure through its Gbanken, during a citizens engagement meeting on Saturday.

The community engagement meeting brought together citizens and stakeholders in Sayewheh Town, Boinsen Administrative District.

Speaking further, Mr. Gbanken told the gathering that the clinic is fully completed with half a year drugs procured already to jumpstart operations.

The MNG Gold Public Relations Officer also disclosed that the David Dean Town vocational school, which is being constructed by the company, is at the verge of completion and will be turned over to residents for use.

He said painting works on the outside part of the school and the installation of doors are ongoing in order to have the long awaited institution turned over.

Mr. Gbanken noted that several bridges, including the New Town bridge, bridges along the Gbarnga main road, and a few bridges on the Yolo Town road, are expected to be constructed by the company.

He also told residents that the company's usual Christmas rice distribution will begin in early December to all towns and villages within Boinsen Administrative District.

Mr. Gbanken continued that 250 solar panels have been distributed across Kokoyah Statutory District, while five motorcycles will be distributed to relevant district leaders.

"As we speak, three hundred and fifty pieces of solar lights are currently in the wheelhouse along with five pieces of motorcycles to be turned over to authorities of the District through Bong County Senator Prince Moye," he said.

"Volunteer teachers at the Dean's Town Public School are receiving US$825 as monthly stipend from MNG Gold while the Sayewheh Town Public School Volunteer teachers are also receiving US$1200 monthly," Gbanken continued.

He said four communities, including Dean's Town, Sayewheh Town, Bohn Town and Quoigaryeazon Town are expected to benefit US$500 each as part of the CEO dinner.

Some citizens who spoke at the meeting thanked the mining company for its contributions to their respective communities.

"I want to use this medium to appreciate MNG Gold for the completion of our clinic," Dua Karnga, a resident of Dean's Town told FPA.

Abraham Yeliboh, Town Chief of Dolo Town, similarly thanked MNG Gold for the completion of the clinic but demanded more from the company in line with its social cooperate agreement.

He recommended the upgrading of the the clinic in Gbarta to a health center.

For his part, the Town Chief of Bahn Town, Isaac Weah, applauded the Turkish Mining Company for the clinic.

He stressed the need for the company to speed with the completion of the vocational school and construction of damaged bridges across the District.

"I want to thank MNG not only for completing the clinic but for also providing us solar lights," Madam Anna Dean, Town Chief of Dean Town said.

"I am using this opportunity on behalf of the people of Dean's Town to appeal to the company to repair our lights because many of them have been damaged," she said.