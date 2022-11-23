Liberia: NDMA, IRC, Responds to Fahn Town, Flood Victims

Monrovia — The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and its partner the International Rescue Committee (IRC) through its Relief and Response program have provided, assorted food and non-food items, Including 80 Bags of 25kg of Rice, 40 gallons of Vegetable Oil, 40 Pieces of 6inches Mattresses, Bedsheets, Blankets, among others non-food items, to flood victims of Fahns Town, Margibi County, District Number Two.

It could be recalled assessment team of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), and its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) visited various flood locations across Liberia, particularly in Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount, and Bomi Counties, to assess the severity of the damage caused by the heavy downpour of rain, in early July 2022, that left many homeless in those areas.

According to Deputy Executive Director for operations at NDMA, Agustine F. Tamba, said during the assessment tour of affected flood communities and locations across Liberia, the (NDMA) has identified that 93, 000 (Ninety-Three Thousand) Liberians, were suffering from floods across the Country, therefore initially after their assessment to aid the flood victims, the project sort to address 972 household heads, which is summed up to nearly, 4,000 Liberians, he said.

Mr. Tamba said during the assessment, 48 flood communities were identified in Montserrado County, six Communities identified in Margibi County, and three communities identified in Grand Cape Mount Counties.

He further noted, that despite identifying that 93, 000 Liberians were suffering from Floods across the country, it was important that the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) seek assistants from its partner, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) who responded by assisting the agency with additional 500 household heads, adding to the initial 972 household heads identify, bringing to the total number of 1,503 household heads, benefitting from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) relief and respond project, across Liberia.

Speaking further, Tamba promised that NDMA will not only respond but will solicit support from other partners on behalf of victims, to relieve their suffering.

Mr. Tamba told the beneficiaries at the Gbeinwein Public School in Fahns Town, lower Margibi County, that the relief items given to them are part of the government's immediate efforts to support the affected victims as they continue to assess the impact and coordinate for more support.

He lauded the IRC for the collaborative effort and hoped that the partnership goes a long way in helping victims of the disaster.

For his part, Francis Passawe - Operational Coordinator of the IRC, said the International Rescue Committee IRC, with over 30 years of humanitarian services to Liberians, the entity is excited to collaborate with the National Disaster Management Agency NDMA, to Burgess Government efforts to assist the needed.

He said the relief and response project, which kickstarted with Cash Mobile Money service was done basically on a careful assessment of and needs of the situation in some communities.

According to Mr. Passawe, each of the household beneficiaries at the time received USD 164.50 (One hundred, sixty-four United States Dollars and fifty cents, which was intended to aid them during their recovery process.

Receiving his food items, Kosain Belo, expressed thanks and appreciation to NDMA for their full contribution and support. "I want to thank God and NDMA, Belo said.

Meanwhile, the NDMA and IRC, relief and response project will continue tomorrow in the Zayzay, Community, Paynesville, with over 200 hundred, Flood victims, expected to benefit.