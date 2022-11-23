Liberia: Electorate Cautioned Against Fake Politicians

Montserrado County Electoral District #17 representative hopeful Harry Taylay has cautioned the electorates to be vigilant and resist fake politicians ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

Speaking to residents recently, Mr. Taylay reminded them of their past mistakes of electing those he referred to as fake and self-seeking politicians.

Upon returning from the United Stated States, Mr. Taylay stated that it is time for residents of the district to make positive gains by redeeming the district from the hands of failed politicians.

"Do not be carried away by their empty sweet talks and empty promises. Think about your past mistakes and try to ratify them. Our district needs proper representation," Taylay noted.

He intimated that he is not deterred by any political actor in the district but remains focused on saving the district from future calamity.

Mr. Taylay added that despite his eight months stay in the United States, the reception by residents upon his return is a glaring fact that the people are tired and ready to make a better decision.

"I am shocked, I never thought I would have received a rousing welcome, but this you have done, has given me more energy and strength to give you proper representation at the Legislature if elected," he said.

At the same time, the district 17 Representative hopeful has vowed to transform the lives of disadvantaged youths through positive development.

Meanwhile, residents of the district through community leaders pledged their firm support to Mr. Taylay, adding that the time has come to redeem their past mistakes.

The community leaders noted that for too long the district has been abandoned by its lawmaker. They claimed that their lawmaker has deprived the district of major developments.