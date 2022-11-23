Liberia: Weah, Morlu Re-Elected At CDC Convention

The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has re-elected incumbent President George Manneh Weah as standard-bearer and Mulbah Morlu as chairman at the party's 7th national convention.

The CDC is a constituent party of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - a tripartite arrangement that won the 2017 presidential election and brought President Weah to power.

The Congress for Democratic Change is in collaboration with the National Patriotic Party of Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, and former House Speaker Alex Tyler's Liberian People's Democratic Party (LPDP). It is also in partnership with other political parties.

In a statement, the party said it was the first of its kind since the establishment of the CDC in 2004 to have conducted a peaceful and harmonious primary that brought on board a new corps of officers to steer the affairs of the party to 2029.

At its 7th national convention held on 21 November 2022, CDC stalwarts, executives, and chairpersons from the 15 sub-political divisions of the country trooped to their party's headquarters in total jubilation and celebration for the holding of its 7th National Convention.

The convention unveiled a platform upon which the CDC Chairman Mulbah Molu won on the white ballot.

The convention which comprised 370 delegates from across the fifteen counties also unanimously voted for former CDC Youth League Chair Jefferson Koijee as the party's new Secretary General.

CDC 7th National Convention opened corridors for several positions of which many had one candidate winning on the white ballot, except for the Secretary-General and Vice Chair for Finance and Investment Positions.

Former CDC Youth League Chair Jefferson Koijee emerged as Secretary General obtaining 276 votes while his rival Prince Kreplah accrued 91 votes out of 370 votes cast.

On the other hand, Samora P. Z. Wolokollie won the Vice Chair for Finance and Investment position with 221 votes out of the 368 votes cast.

Besides the two positions, each of which was contested by two candidates, all other positions were won by individuals on the white ballot.

Other party Stalwarts who won on the white ballot include President George Weah, retaining his position as founding father and Standard Bearer of the Congress for Democratic Change.

Mulbah Molu emerged as national chairman, Montserrado County Electoral District #5 Representative Thomas Fallah, as Vice Chair for Operations, Mamasee Karbah, Assistant Secretary-General for Press and Propaganda, and Willimina Piso Saydee Tarr, Vice Chair for Political Affairs.

Other elected are Janga Augustus Kowo, Vice chairman for Legal and Governmental Affairs; Lewis A. Wright, Vice Chairman for Planning and Program; Nimba County Representative Johnson Gwaikolo, Vice Chairman for International Affairs; Sediki Fofana, Vice Chairman for Gender Affairs; and Musa Konneh, Vice Chairman for Membership, Mobilization, and Recruitment.

Montserrado County Representative Abu Kamara is elected Vice Chairman for Inter-Party Affairs; Ms. Horatias A. Richards is the chairperson for Human Resource Development.

The rest of the elected officials are Mr. Garblah Vincent Williams who retains his post as Vice Chairman for Administration; Mr. Roland Keculah Mendscore who moves up to Deputy Secretary General for Administration; and Mr. Anderson S. Chea, Public Relations Officer.

Further, elected officials include Randall Dobayou, Deputy Secretary General for Research and Records; Mr. John Yobouty, Treasurer; Rev. Fester Logan, who retained his position as national Champlain, and C. Mike Doryen, Chairman of the Elder Council.

As part of its 7th National Convention, the CDC also took into consideration amendments to its Constitution.

The Congress agreed that the Executive Committee be allowed to set new due payments under present-day economic realities.

In addition, Congress also amended that any individual wanting to be the standard-bearer must spend two or more years with the party and must be in good moral standing for eligibility purposes.

In its 7th National Convention, the party added into its Constitution that the Executive Committee be given seven years term in office.

The convention also brought the establishment of new positions including Vice Chair for Inter-Party Affairs, Vice Chair for Recruitment and Mobilization, as well as Assistant Secretary-General for Press and Public Affairs.

Montserrado County chairman presided over the 7th National Convention of the ruling establishment. The chairman announced that 370 delegates attended the National Convention consisting of delegates from the National Executive Committee, Youth and Women leagues, and delegates from the sub-political divisions of the country.

The CDC night-long 7th National Convention was held at its national party headquarters in Monrovia from 10 pm to 4am on November 21 to 22 respectively.

Meanwhile, the election for the National Youth and Women League officials is expected to be held over the weekend.