Liberia: 5 Persons Gone Missing in Ganta

23 November 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah And Nimba County

-fear grips residents

Five persons have reportedly gone missing in Ganta, Nimba county, including a schoolteacher, a businessman and others.

Few months ago, a Chemistry teacher at the Nimba University, Nyaquoi Yeabah, left Sanniqullie for his hometown Lao, in electoral district#8 when he reportedly went missing.

Two other men also went missing in Districts 4 and 5, respectively and are yet to be found.

On Monday last week, a 45-year-old businessman identified as Chris Suah, left Monrovia for Nimba on a business trip and arrived in Yarsonnoh town along the Ganta-Saclepea Highway in district#8.

However, he left the town and went to visit family members in Welediapa village, District One where he has reportedly gone missing for the past eight days.

Prior to him allegedly going missing, Mr. Suah had reportedly sent a text message to his wife, alarming, "Sandra I'm dying; please take care of the kids; they are killing me." Since that communication with his wife, the father of two children is yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, family members of the missing persons converged Tuesday, at the Ganta Police Station, demanding government intervention in circumstances surrounding their missing relatives.

Aggrieved family members of Mr. Chris Suah headed by Madam Kou Vokar, want the Police to establish the whereabouts of their brother.

Ganta Police Commander Archie Dennis and CSD Commander Preston Gonpue appeal to the family members to exercise restraint, assuring that the Police have already deployed men in the districts mentioned to search for Mr. Suah and other persons reportedly gone missing. Editing by Jonathan Browne

