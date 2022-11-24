Nigeria: 'What Kind of Colour Is This?' - Reactions Trail Newly Redesigned Naira Notes

Knocks have trailed the newly redesigned naira notes after they were officially unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari unveiled the new currency notes on Wednesday morning before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the state house, Abuja.

The redesigned naira notes are N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations.

In reactions, tweeps have taken a swipe at the Federal Government and the CBN for what many described as an unimpressive design.

Claims were wide that the newly redesigned notes were no different from the old ones, lamenting the colours used in the new ones.