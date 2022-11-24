# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria: 4 Reasons CBN Redesigned Naira Notes

23 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ada Osadebe

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, on October 26, 2022, announced that new Naira notes would be introduced to replace the current 200, 500, and 1,000 Naira notes.

Emefiele said the redesign will take effect from Thursday, December 15, 2022.

He also said that existing notes would seize to be regarded as legal tender by January 31, 2023.

Here are, however, four reasons the CBN decided to redesign the naira notes:

1. The Naira note was redesigned to address the issue of individuals who have made currency fraud their main source of income. People who have hidden money they have stolen, for instance, would either find a way to change it by taking the money out or would not need it given the change in the value of the Naira.

2. The currency change also aims to deal a fatal blow to the growing kidnapping and ransom industry.

3. The change in the notes is also said to aid in lowering the rate of inflation.

4. The change in the Naira notes is also intended to control the amount of money in circulation.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.