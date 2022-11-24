# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Rwanda: World Cup 2022 - Mukansanga to Officiate France Clash With Australia

21 November 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan referee Salma Mukansanga will be making history as the first African woman to handle a world cup game when defending champions France take on Australia in Group D opener slated for Tuesday, November 22, at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah.

While Mukansanga will be the fourth official for the fixture, South Africa's Victor Gomes was named the fixture's centre referee, and will be assisted by fellow countrymen Zakhele Siwela and Lesothian Souru Phatsoane.

In football, the fourth official assists the referee and assistant referees from the side of the pitch.

The France-Australia kick off will be at 21:00'.

Mukansanga is among three female referees selected for the first time for a men's FIFA World Cup alongside Japanese Yamashita Yoshimi and French Stephanie Frappart.

The trio is part of the final list of the 36 match referees announced by World football governing body (FIFA) on Thursday, May 19.

Though a number of women had previously officiated at the continental competition, they were only doing so in the capacity of assistant referees, not central.

