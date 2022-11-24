Ghana: Complete Biometric Stage of SIM Card Registration Process - Chamber of Telecommunications

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has urged all mobile subscribers to complete biometric stage of their SIM Card registration process.

According to the Chamber, it was critical that customers of the networks complete the registration process to avoid being barred from using voice, data, USSD, mobile money services and access to emergency services among others.

The Chamber noted that all network services for those who have done only the first stage registration would be deactivated on November 30.

This was contained in a statement issued in Accra yesterday that network operators, AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone have begun complying with the recent directive from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) to block all partially registered SIM Cards from accessing data services from November 20.

"Since the 20th of November 2022 our members have been blocking data services for all subscribers who have only completed stage 1 (linkage to Ghana Card) but not stage 2 (biometric capture) of the SIM registration process, as directed by the Ministry.

The Chamber is encouraging all subscribers who have acquired Ghana cards but are yet to complete stage 2 (biometric capture) to do so before November 30, 2022," it stated.

The statement said the mobile network operators were obliged by the directive to completely deactivate all subscriber SIMs which have not completed the biometric capture registration step by the said date.

Since the start of the SIM Registration Exercise, it said, the MNOs have invested heavily in arrangements to ensure that subscribers who have their Ghana cards and were ready to register, get registered at any of their several touch-points across the country.

The statement asked those that require some special assistance to carry out the registration exercise to contact the NCA or their Mobile Network Operator. It noted that the MNOs were committed to supporting the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that every customer in every part of the country was able to register their SIM card(s) with the Ghana card.