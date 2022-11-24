Ghana Academy of Arts Commemorates Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Danquah, Prof.opoku-Agyemang, 28 Fellows

The Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Ghana's Premier Learned Society has celebrated its annual Founder's Week 2022 with series of activities including the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lecture, unveiling plaques for its Auditorium and Entrance Foyer and recognition and presentation of certificates of commemoration to outstanding Fellows of the Academy.

A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a Fellow of the Academy, presented the certificates to the 31 commemorated members, including Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, first President of Ghana, Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah, Prof. Kofi Ampenyin Allotey, Prof. Christian G. Baeta, Dr Leticia Obeng, Emerita Prof. Elizabeth Ardayfio-Schandorf, Dr Emmanuel Evans-Anfom, Justice Nii Amaah Ollenu, and Rev. Prof. Kwesi Abotsia Dickson.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, one of the awardees, Nana Prof. S.K.B. Asante said he was happy to be given the opportunity to speak on behalf of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Dr J.B. Danquah and hoped that the ceremony would be replicated in all aspect of Ghana's development to bring about inter-party togetherness and cross fertilisation of ideas for the good of the country.

More than half of the commemorated were post-humous.

One of the commemorated Fellows, the former Minister of Education and first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said it was a delight to be recognised by fellow academicians and prayed that the Academy will live up to its billing to encourage the creation, acquisition, dissemination and utilisation of knowledge for national development through the promotion of learning.

Prof.Opoku-Agyemang is the Presidential Running mate of Mr John Mahama in the 2020 general elections.

Other Fellows who were commemorated included Emeritus Prof. Kwame Gyekye, Emeritus Prof. Mary Esther Kropp-Dakubu, Dr Adu Boahen, Mr Ahmishaddai Bekoe Adu, Dr Eugine Date-Bah, Prof. Ebenezer Laing, Prof. Akilakpa Sawyerr, Prof. Ernest Amanor-Boateng, Dr Mrs Susan Degraft Johnson, Prof. Joseph Yarney-Ewusi, Prof. Daniel Adzei Bekoe, Prof. Felix Israel Domeno Konotey-Ahulu, Prof. Reginald Fraiser Amonoo, Dr Samuel Yeboa Bimpong-Buta, Prof. Fred Torbor Sai, Prof. Volker Ter Muelen, Prof. Ralph Amaills-Tettey, Prof. Daniel Afedzie Akyeampong and Prof. Aba Bentil Andam.

Emeritus Prof. Ivan Addae-Mensah, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana who delivered the 2022 Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lecture soon after the Commemoration ceremony, made a passionate appeal to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to review the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy which he said was good but needed some critical assessment.

He said a review did not mean abolition and called on the President for the sake and good of the future and general education of the country to take a second look at the policy and its implementation.

The topic for the lecture was 'Education and reforms in Ghana and their impact on the youth.'

Emeritus Prof. Addae-Mensah extolled the contribution of OsagyefoDr Kwame Nkrumah for his policy for expanding education and his efforts at making education accessible to all.

The aims of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences are among others, to bring together the highest level of intellectuals, experts and professionals in the county to constitute a Think Tank in the Arts and Sciences to enable it advice government and other relevant bodies on issues of national importance and development.