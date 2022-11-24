Ghana: Oman Fofor Opens Apple Showroom in Accra

Oman Fofor Trading Co. Ltd., a leading business ICT and office automation solution provider in Ghana has opened an Apple showroom as the authorised dealers of Apple phones and its accessories.

The new OmanFofor Apple showroom located inside the Silver Star Tower building, Airport Accra has been designed to give the best Apple products shopping experience in Ghana and has in stock the latest iPhones

An open day was held in Accra yesterday by the company to officially launch the various Apple products the company has in stock.

Addressing the media, Mr Abbas Gull, General Manager of the company said his outfit was delighted to partner Apple as the authorised dealers of its products and accessories to provide the market especially Ghanaians with the genuine and quality Apple products backed by the Apple warranty of 24 months and the quality Aftersales support.

He described this new venture as a big milestone for Oman Fofor Trading Company as it has been in existence for over 40 years providing IT solutions with products such as Canon Cameras, "hence we believe the addition of Apple provides the market with more quality/relevant products and services."

Mr George Mingle, Sales and Marketing Manager, Oman Fofor in charge of Apple products, underscored the new Omanfofor Apple showroom as a quest by the company to use technology to drive innovation with the best-selling Apple products.