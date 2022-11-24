# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Nigeria: SON Approves Over 168 New Standards in Two Years

24 November 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victoria Ojeme

The Director-General of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has said that the agency has adopted 213 Nigerian Industrial Standards to check the proliferation of fake products in the country.

Consequently, he also said that over 168 new standards were approved for the agency in 2020 for a period of two years.

Mallam Salim, made this known while briefing journalists on the 50th anniversary of the organisation.

Salim said the organisation, within the last 50 years has gone through a lot of transformation and evolved to become a standards regulatory body of global recognition.

According to him, SON was established at a time when the country needed a regulatory body to lead the process of institutionalizing standardization as a measurable process for quality assessment.

He further stated that currently, SON is structured to lead every process that surrounds the preparation of standards relating to products, measurements, materials, and processes among others, and their promotion at the national, regional, and international levels.

He said, "It is important to emphasize that SON today has evolved into one of the world's most reputable standards regulatory bodies due to good leadership demonstrated by the successive chief executives.

"This is seen in the various innovations, championed by the past and present leaders of the organization. Some of the notable innovations over time in the organisation are Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for local manufacturing and Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Progamme (SONCAP) for offshore assessment of cargoes.

"Let me seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and Hon. Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Maryam Katagum for their great support and cooperation. President Muhammadu Buhari has more than doubled the speed and drive for quality management and standardization in the country."

