Gambia: Barrow Invites World Bank to Help Develop TVET, Address Migration

24 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

President Adama Barrow has called on the World Bank and other stakeholders to support his administration's quest to develop Technical and Vocational Education and Training as a means to quell the menace of irregular migration and rural-urban drift.

Barrow was speaking during the Ministerial Project Steering Committee meeting and the 8th in-person regional workshop on the ACE impact project held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo.

"Higher education is a critical factor for development. For this reason, I am convinced that the discussions that will be held during the workshop will provide realistic recommendations and solutions to the current health, economic, and food-security challenges of our respective countries." he said.

