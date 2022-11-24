# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Gambia: Barrow Discusses Gender Representation And Governance With UN Female Leaders

24 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 23rd November 2022: President Adama Barrow says elite women shun politics due to socio-cultural restrictions and unfavourable media coverage, noting they prefer positions where they will not be subjects of insults or abuse. He added, "It is also true that the presence of qualified women challenges male politicians."

The President made the remarks on Monday, 21st November 2022, when he received in audience a delegation of women in leadership in the United Nations system in Banjul led by the UNDP Regional Director for Africa, Ms. Eziakonwa.

Discussing issues around women in governance, the President emphasised that elite women must participate in grassroots politics to increase women's political representation in leadership and decision-making.

On constitutional reforms, President Barrow indicated that his government is dedicated to presenting a draft Constitution that would improve our institutions, impose term limits, and promote a stable democracy, gender equality, and good governance.

The Gambian leader also dilated on his government's five-year development plan, which incorporates the people's aspirations for more development, climate resilience, and domestic resource mobilisation. "We must industrialise our agriculture by enhancing rice irrigation, value addition, and promote agribusiness", the President noted. He appealed to partners to support The Gambia in achieving food security through enhanced agricultural techniques and building the capacity of Gambian youths in the fisheries sector. President Barrow also appreciated the United Nations and other partners' support to The Gambia in creating a peaceful, stable, vibrant country.

On her part, the UN Africa Regional representative, Ms Ahuna Eziakonwa, said the visit was a promise she made to the President and an opportunity to have close discussions with institutions and individuals to have an insight into the thinking behind The Gambia country programme. Gender representation in leadership and decision-making, political participation, Constitutional Reform, and The Gambia's Green Recovery- NDP 2022- 2027 were among the thematic discussions.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.