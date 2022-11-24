Gambia: Barrow Discusses Gender Representation And Governance With UN Female Leaders

State House, Banjul, 23rd November 2022: President Adama Barrow says elite women shun politics due to socio-cultural restrictions and unfavourable media coverage, noting they prefer positions where they will not be subjects of insults or abuse. He added, "It is also true that the presence of qualified women challenges male politicians."

The President made the remarks on Monday, 21st November 2022, when he received in audience a delegation of women in leadership in the United Nations system in Banjul led by the UNDP Regional Director for Africa, Ms. Eziakonwa.

Discussing issues around women in governance, the President emphasised that elite women must participate in grassroots politics to increase women's political representation in leadership and decision-making.

On constitutional reforms, President Barrow indicated that his government is dedicated to presenting a draft Constitution that would improve our institutions, impose term limits, and promote a stable democracy, gender equality, and good governance.

The Gambian leader also dilated on his government's five-year development plan, which incorporates the people's aspirations for more development, climate resilience, and domestic resource mobilisation. "We must industrialise our agriculture by enhancing rice irrigation, value addition, and promote agribusiness", the President noted. He appealed to partners to support The Gambia in achieving food security through enhanced agricultural techniques and building the capacity of Gambian youths in the fisheries sector. President Barrow also appreciated the United Nations and other partners' support to The Gambia in creating a peaceful, stable, vibrant country.

On her part, the UN Africa Regional representative, Ms Ahuna Eziakonwa, said the visit was a promise she made to the President and an opportunity to have close discussions with institutions and individuals to have an insight into the thinking behind The Gambia country programme. Gender representation in leadership and decision-making, political participation, Constitutional Reform, and The Gambia's Green Recovery- NDP 2022- 2027 were among the thematic discussions.