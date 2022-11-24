# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Gambia: MoH, Stakeholders Meet On Health Benefits Package

24 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The Ministry of Health and its stakeholders last Monday convened a two-day forum on the services to be provided by the health benefit package (HBP) under The Gambia National Health Insurance Service (NHIS).

The forum, which attracted diverse stakeholders, was held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo.

At the opening ceremony, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, director of health services at the Ministry, said the health benefit package when operational would greatly transform and help shape the country's health sector.

"This is a key milestone aimed at introducing an innovative and sustainable health financing mechanism that will reduce the financial burden of health care individuals and households." he said.

Dr Ahmad Kassa, a representative from World Health Organisation (WHO), explained that most countries in Africa can't afford basic essential health services, adding that it is, therefore essential to prioritize and ensure that is eradicated.

On his part, Dr Buba Manjang, director of Public Health Services, reminded participants of their importance at the forum in a drive to ensure productivity after the training.

He thus advised participants to use the knowledge gained effectively to improve the country's health sector.

