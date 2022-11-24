# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Gambia: Barrow Receives Saudi Intelligence Chief

24 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)

State House, Banjul, 22nd November 2022: President Barrow has commended the friendly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of The Gambia during an audience with the Saudi Intelligence Chief, Khalid Ali Al-Humaidan, at Statehouse on November 21st, 2022.

The Gambian leader thanked the delegation, saying the visit would strengthen the partnership between the two countries. The President also expressed his appreciation to the Saudi Government for the support they continue to provide to the country. He added that the bilateral relationship was built on mutual trust and respect for the benefit of their people, calling for further diplomatic steps to enhance people-to-people connection.

Speaking on building on The Gambia's international portfolio, President Barrow cited hosting the Africa Inter-faith Conference in The Gambia as further improving the country's positive image as a peaceful place where all good investors are welcomed. He seized the opportunity to extend his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The Saudi delegation was in The Gambia to attend a Regional Meeting of Intelligence Chiefs from 10 countries hosted by the Gambia's State Intelligence Services.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.