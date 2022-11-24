Gambia: Toronto-Based Gambian Association Presents Over D200k to Red Cross

Gambian-Canadian Cultural Association based in Toronto in collaboration with The Gambian Youth and Women Association alongside Islamic Society on Tuesday donated a cash amount of D203, 846 to flood affected families through The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS).

The presentation was held at GRCS headquarters in Kanifing.

Presenting the money, Ma Lamin Barrow, an adviser to the association, explained that the Gambian Community in the Greater Toronto area under the leadership of the Cultural Association in collaboration with the Gambian Youth and Women Association as well as Islamic Society earlier organised an activity to raise funds to support flood affected families in The Gambia.

"The spirit of the gesture is what matters and not the amount involved. I thank The Gambia Red Cross Society for the humanitarian service they are rendering to humanity."

Barrow spoke highly of the society's role in ameliorating the living conditions of vulnerable communities especially during disasters, saying 'one cannot fail to be impressed with GRCS's standards, professionalism, transparency and accountability.'

Alasan Senghore, Secretary General of The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRSC) on behalf of the entire national society, thanked the Toronto-based association for their support, adding that the donation is highly appreciated.

He equally commended them for the trust and confidence and for also accepting the challenge, pointing out that the gesture would go a long way in increasing the number of targetted beneficiaries.

"Since we are a national society we go wherever the needs are."

SG Senghore recalled that last July floods affected many people and caused extensive damage to properties in the country especially in the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region.

While expressing optimism that the collaboration between the two institutions will continue in the near future, Senghore equally assured that the money would be used for its intended purpose.

Andrew Jarju, Disaster Management Coordinator at The Gambia Red Cross Society, said since the start of the exercise after the last July disaster, they have been able to support over 700 households in collaboration with their partners.

"We might not be able to assist all the affected households, but we are able to support the most vulnerable."