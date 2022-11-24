# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Gambia: NBR Governor Honours Barrow With Champion of Human Rights Title

24 November 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Jallow

President Adama Barrow has received an award certificate with a crowned title as "champion of human rights" by the governor of North Bank Region during a meeting held at the Makkah-Faraffeni football pitch on the ongoing presidential meet-the-people tour 2022.

This year's theme - "Together we can accelerate socio-economic growth and maintain peace and stability" - is also seen by communities of Lower and Central Badibu constituencies as a great prospect for their concerns to be looked into as they directly dialogue with the president.

Speaking at the meeting, NBR Governor Lamin Saidikhan, on behalf of his communities, presented the certificate, saying that the title and award was in recognition of the president's efforts in promoting human right and maintaining peace and stability in the country for national development.

The governor said that since the coming of the Third Republic headed by President Adama Barrow, "there has been freedom of speech in which one speaks without fear".

He commended the president for his determined pursuit of national developments, as he also called on his people in NBR to unite as one family to work with the same national interest.

During the meeting, National Assembly Member for Sabaj-Sanjal, Alhagie Babu Ceesay, called on the government also to construct a high school, a health facility and roads in Sanjal community.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.