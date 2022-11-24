Gambia: NBR Governor Honours Barrow With Champion of Human Rights Title

President Adama Barrow has received an award certificate with a crowned title as "champion of human rights" by the governor of North Bank Region during a meeting held at the Makkah-Faraffeni football pitch on the ongoing presidential meet-the-people tour 2022.

This year's theme - "Together we can accelerate socio-economic growth and maintain peace and stability" - is also seen by communities of Lower and Central Badibu constituencies as a great prospect for their concerns to be looked into as they directly dialogue with the president.

Speaking at the meeting, NBR Governor Lamin Saidikhan, on behalf of his communities, presented the certificate, saying that the title and award was in recognition of the president's efforts in promoting human right and maintaining peace and stability in the country for national development.

The governor said that since the coming of the Third Republic headed by President Adama Barrow, "there has been freedom of speech in which one speaks without fear".

He commended the president for his determined pursuit of national developments, as he also called on his people in NBR to unite as one family to work with the same national interest.

During the meeting, National Assembly Member for Sabaj-Sanjal, Alhagie Babu Ceesay, called on the government also to construct a high school, a health facility and roads in Sanjal community.