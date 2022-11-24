Liberia: Wredyou Construction Company Completes U.S.$97K Arcelormittal Funded Gorblee School Fencing Project

Grand Bassa — Wredyu Construction Company in Grand Bassa has completed, with funding from ArcelorMittal Liberia, the fencing project of the Gorblee High School in Wee Statutory District at a cost of US$97,959.

Gorblee High School, the only public high school in Wee-Statutory District, Grand Bassa County, has over the year struggled to control students who have been in the habit of going to classes lately and leaving early.

The project was done in collaboration with Grand Bassa Administration from ArcelorMittal Liberia Community Development Fund for affected communities within their operational areas.

Community dwellers of the Wee-Statutory District including Administrators of the school pleaded for support to have the school fenced.

Wee District, being one of the affected communities of ArcelorMittal's operations, captured support from the company for the construction of a huge fence with security booth and bar-wires.

According to reports, ArcelorMittal Liberia spent US$97,959 for a well built and long-lasting fence for the district's only government high school.

The project, which was brilliantly done by Wredyou Construction Company, has been praised by dwellers of the community naming the company as one of the best in Grand Bassa.

Authur Grigsby, a resident of the area said "I am over excited to see the Gorblee School that we all started from years back being fenced by ArcelorMittal Liberia."

"I am over excited because my children will now go to school sooner because there's now good security system and safety for them. They won't just leave the campus to go different places like before."

Sundayway Toe, another resident of Wayzohn city mentioned that the fencing of Gorblee Hogh School shows that their lawmaker and the county leadership are working to push ArcelorMittal's feet to the fire.

"I am grateful for this fencing project but I wholeheartedly want to appreciate our lawmaker Vincent Willie, the county leadership, ArcelorMittal Liberia and the Wredyou Construction Company for job well done."

She furthered, "Wredyou Construction Company didn't waste time with the project because when they started, I felt it was just another political project that could have taken five to six years before completion but it's on the contrary."

Madam Naomi N. Nagbe, Principal of the school, recently told newsmen that the fence is helping to reduce the lateness of students at Gorblee School.

"I want to appreciate the county leadership, our District Representative Vincent Willie, and ArcelorMittal Liberia for the project."

She added, "The Wredyou Construction Company did a great job and it's extremely nice."

Meanwhile, dedication is expected to be held very soon.