Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Holds Bilateral Talks With Qatar Fund for Development Director-General Al-Kuwari

Doha — Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. AMB. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. held a bilateral meeting with the Director General of Qatar Fund for Development H.E. Khalifa bin Kassim Al-Kuwari on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

According to a dispatch from the Embassy of Liberia in Qatar, the meeting centered around the recent assessment visit to Liberia by representatives of the Qatar Fund for Development.

Foreign Minister Kemayah and Director Gemeral, Al-Kuwari discussed the need for cooperation in the areas of education, Agriculture infrastructure development, as well as Women and youth empowerment.

Mr. Al- Kuwari welcomed and assured Foreign Minister Kemayah of the readiness of Qatar Fund For Development to contribute positively towards the development initiatives of Liberia.

In response to Foreign Minister Kemayah's invitation, Mr. Al-Kuwari further assured Ambassador Kemayah that he will lead a Delegation of Qatar Fund For Development to Liberia after December 2022, to hold further bilateral talks on the priorities of the Government of Liberia, for support by Qatar Fund For Development and implementations, stressing that the two of them will work together in areas of mutual interest of their two countries and peoples to further strengthen bilateral ties.

For his part, His Excellency AMB. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia expressed appreciation to Mr. Al-Kuwari for the warm reception, and conveyed a message of congratulations on behalf of His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of Republic of Liberia and the Government and People of Liberia to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, and the Government and people of the State of Qatar, for having the honor to successfully organize and playing host to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Speaking earlier, Foreign Minister Kemayah commended the Government of Qatar for the level of cooperation subsisting between their two countries, and stressed the need to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of healthcare, Agriculture, infrastructure development, economic development, education, women and youth development, capacity building, and diplomacy.

"We look forward to a fruitful working relationship between our two countries" Foreign Minister Kemayah emphasized.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) aims to help the Arab countries and other developing countries in developing their economies and implements development programs, by providing loans, grants and technical assistance to these countries or legal institutions following them or holding their nationality, and that contribute to the economic and social development of these countries. As a Qatari public institution in charge of coordinating and implementing external development assistance projects on behalf of the State of Qatar.