# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Holds Bilateral Talks With Qatar Fund for Development Director-General Al-Kuwari

24 November 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Doha — Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. AMB. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. held a bilateral meeting with the Director General of Qatar Fund for Development H.E. Khalifa bin Kassim Al-Kuwari on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

According to a dispatch from the Embassy of Liberia in Qatar, the meeting centered around the recent assessment visit to Liberia by representatives of the Qatar Fund for Development.

Foreign Minister Kemayah and Director Gemeral, Al-Kuwari discussed the need for cooperation in the areas of education, Agriculture infrastructure development, as well as Women and youth empowerment.

Mr. Al- Kuwari welcomed and assured Foreign Minister Kemayah of the readiness of Qatar Fund For Development to contribute positively towards the development initiatives of Liberia.

In response to Foreign Minister Kemayah's invitation, Mr. Al-Kuwari further assured Ambassador Kemayah that he will lead a Delegation of Qatar Fund For Development to Liberia after December 2022, to hold further bilateral talks on the priorities of the Government of Liberia, for support by Qatar Fund For Development and implementations, stressing that the two of them will work together in areas of mutual interest of their two countries and peoples to further strengthen bilateral ties.

For his part, His Excellency AMB. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia expressed appreciation to Mr. Al-Kuwari for the warm reception, and conveyed a message of congratulations on behalf of His Excellency, Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of Republic of Liberia and the Government and People of Liberia to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, and the Government and people of the State of Qatar, for having the honor to successfully organize and playing host to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Speaking earlier, Foreign Minister Kemayah commended the Government of Qatar for the level of cooperation subsisting between their two countries, and stressed the need to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of healthcare, Agriculture, infrastructure development, economic development, education, women and youth development, capacity building, and diplomacy.

"We look forward to a fruitful working relationship between our two countries" Foreign Minister Kemayah emphasized.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) aims to help the Arab countries and other developing countries in developing their economies and implements development programs, by providing loans, grants and technical assistance to these countries or legal institutions following them or holding their nationality, and that contribute to the economic and social development of these countries. As a Qatari public institution in charge of coordinating and implementing external development assistance projects on behalf of the State of Qatar.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.