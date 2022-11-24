Liberia: Mulbah Morlu Wins CDC Chairmanship, Jeff Koijee Becomes Secretary General

Monrovia — First of its kind since the establishment of the ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), in 2004, to have conducted a peaceful and harmonious primary that brought on board new corps of officers to stir the affairs of the party to 2029.

The CDC at its 7th national convention held November 21, CDC's stalwarts, executives, and chairpersons from the 15 sub political divisions of the country trooped to their party's headquarters in total jubilation and celebration for the holding of its 7th National Convention.

The Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) held its 7th national Convention that unveiled a platform upon which its Chairman Mulbah Molu won on white ballot.

The Congress for Democratic Change is in collaboration with the National Patriotic Party of Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor and the Liberian People's Democratic Party of former House Speaker Alex Tyler; and in partnership with other political parties.

The convention which comprised of 370 delegates from across the fifteen counties also unanimously voted for former Youth League Chair Jefferson Koijee as the party's new Secretary General.

CDC 7th National Convention opened corridors for several positions of which many had one candidate winning on white ballot, except for the Secretary General and Vice Chair for Finance and Investment Positions.

Former CDC Youth League Chair Jefferson Koijee emerged as Secretary General obtaining 276 votes while his rival Prince Kreplah accrued 91 votes out of 370 votes cast.

On the other hand, Samora P. Z. Wolokollie won the Vice Chair for Finance and Investment position with 221 votes out of the 368 votes cast.

Besides the two positions, each of which was contested for by two candidates, all other positions were won by individuals on White ballot.

Other party Stewarts who won on white ballot include: President George Weah retained his position as founding father and Standard Bearer of the Congress for Democratic Change, Mulbah Molu as national chairman, Montserrado County Electoral District #5, Representative Thomas Fallah as Vice Chair for Operations, Mamasee Karbah as Assistant Secretary General for Press and Propaganda, Willimina Piso Saydee Tarr, Vice Chair for Political Affairs, among others.

Others are; JANGA Augustus Kowo, Vice chairman for Legal and governmental affairs, Lewis A. Wright, Vice Chairman for Planning and Program, Nimba County Representative Johnson Gwaikolo as Vice Chairman/Internstional Affairs, Sediki Fofana Vice Chairman for Gender Affairs, Musa Konneh, Vice Chairman for membership, mobilization and Recruitment, Montserrado County Representative Abu Kamara, Vice Chairman for Inter-Party Affairs and Ms. Horatias A. Richards, chairperson for Human Resource Development.

The rest of the elected officials are; Mr. Garblah Vincent Williams retains his post as Vice Chairman for Administration, Mr. Roland Keculah Mendscore moves up to Deputy Secretary General for Administration, Mr. Anderson S. Chea, Public Relations Officer, Randall Dobayou, Deputy Secretary general for Research and Records, Mr. John Yobouty, collected the Treasurer position, Rev. Fester Logan, kept on as national Champlain, and C. Mike Doryen, chairman Elder Council.

As part of its 7th National Convention, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) also took into consideration amendments to its Constitution.

The Congress agreed that the Executive Committee be allowed to set new due payments in accordance with present day economic realities.

In addition, the Congress also amended that any individual wanting to be the Standard bearer must spend two or more years with the party and must be in good moral standing for eligibility purpose.

In its 7th National Convention, the Party added into its Constitution that the Executive Committee be given seven (7) years term in office.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The convention also brought the establishment of new positions to include Vice Chair for Inter-Party Affairs, Vice Chair for Recruitment and mobilization, as well as Assistant Secretary General for Press and Public Affairs.

According to the Montserrado County chairman, who presided over the 7th National Convention of the ruling establishment announced that 370 delegates attended the National Convention consisting of delegates from the National Executive Committee, Youth and Women leagues, and delegates from the sub political divisions of the country.

The CDC night-long 7th National Convention was held at its national party headquarters in Monrovia from 10 pm to 4 am on November 21 to 22, respectively.

Meanwhile, the election for the National Youth and Women League officials is expected to be held over the weekend